Wednesday Kickoff: Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez and more

The future of two global stars headlines Wednesday’s news.

Eden Hazard’s form reportedly has Real Madrid reconsidering their interest in the Chelsea star. (REPORT)

James Rodriguez says he is happy at Bayern Munich, but is unsure of his future with the club. (REPORT)

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has said he has had several offers to return to coaching but a proposal must “excite” him if he is to accept a new job. (REPORT)

Mats Hummels has cleared the air with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel. (REPORT)

Valencia is reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore. (REPORT)

Midfielder Julian Brandt has signed a new deal to remain at Bayer Leverkusen. (REPORT)

Several Premier League teams are interested in signing Southampton’s Charlie Austin. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Toronto FC took down Club America in the first leg of the CCL semifinals. (READ)

Real Madrid handled Juventus while Bayern Munich edged Sevilla in UCL action. (READ)

Miguel Herrera says Liga MX teams are competing with European sides, not MLS. (READ)

Bradley Wright-Phillips earned honors as SBI MLS Player of the Month. (READ)

SBI MLS Team of the Month honors went to NYCFC, who cruised through March even without David Villa. (READ)

Joao Moutinho locked up honors as SBI MLS Rookie of the Month for his efforts with LAFC. (READ)