Alfredo Morales signs with Fortuna Dusseldorf following club's promotion to Bundesliga

Alfredo Morales is set to join a newly-promoted club for next season’s Bundesliga campaign.

Fortuna Dusseldorf announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Morales on a deal that will keep him with the club through 2021. The club won the 2. Bundesliga this season, making Morales the team’s first signing ahead of promotion.

“I had great conversations with the front office of Fortunam” Morales said. “That was important for my decision to come to Dusseldorf, but also the great stadium and the crazy fans. I’m overjoyed that it worked.”

Morales joins the club from Ingolstadt after previously featuring for Hertha Berlin through 2013. In total, the midfielder has made 59 Bundesliga appearances, 103 2. Bundesliga appearances and 13 senior appearances with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“With Alfredo Morales we have committed an experienced Bundesliga professional,” added coach Friedhelm Funkel. “He has shown in his more than 150 appearances in the first and second league that he brings the quality for the Bundesliga. With his mentality, he will help us immediately.”