Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Matt Miazga, Andrija Novakovich and more

It’s a busy week for Americans Abroad with Europe’s various forms of playoff soccer headlining the action.

In the Netherlands, Matt Miazga and Vitesse face the Europa League playoffs as the club begins the semifinal round against ADO Den Haag. Meanwhile, Andrija Novakovich and Telstar look to push their way into the top flight starting with a series against De Graafschap.

Belgian soccer also features a battle for Europa League spots with Erik Palmer-Brown’s KV Kortrijk and Juan Pablo Torres KSC Lokoren in the hunt. Meanwhile, Ethan Horvath’s look to continue their push to a Champions League spot in the Championship Playoffs while Kenny Saief’s Anderlecht does the same.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle could play a big part in determining the Premier League’s Top 4 situation while action continues in Mexico with a pair of Liga MX matches.

Here’s a closer look at Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Chelsea on Wednesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Tottenham on Wednesday.

BELGIUM

EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Erik Palmer-Brown and KV Kortrijk face Leuven on Tuesday.

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren face KV Oostende on Wednesday.

CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Chaleroi on Thursday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Thursday.

NETHERLANDS

EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face ADO Den Haag on Wednesday.

PROMOTION PLAYOFFS

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face De Graafschap on Thursday.

FRANCE

COUPE DE FRANCE

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Les Herbiers on Tuesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Joe Corona and Club America on Thursday.

Rubio Rubin, Michael Orozco, Fernando Arce, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Toluca on Thursday.