Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Matt Miazga, John Brooks and more

It’s a busy midweek for Americans Abroad with plenty at stake for two U.S. Men’s National Team centerbacks.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse push for a spot in the Europa League next season in Tuesday’s playoff match against FC Utrecht. Tuesday’s clash is the first of a two-legged set with the winner earning a spot in the Europa League’s second qualifying round.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg, meanwhile, look to stave off relegation in the Bundesliga. Recently back from injury, Brooks will look to help Wolfsburg past Holstein Kiel, who are pushing for promotion from the 2. Bundesliga.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE EUROPA PLAYOFFS

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face FC Utrecht on Tuesday.

GERMANY

PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAYOFF

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Holstein Kiel on Thursday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Toluca on Thursday in the first leg of the Clausura Final.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Djurgardens IF on Thursday.