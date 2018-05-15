Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Matt Miazga, John Brooks and more

Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Matt Miazga, John Brooks and more

Featured

Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Matt Miazga, John Brooks and more

It’s a busy midweek for Americans Abroad with plenty at stake for two U.S. Men’s National Team centerbacks.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse push for a spot in the Europa League next season in Tuesday’s playoff match against FC Utrecht. Tuesday’s clash is the first of a two-legged set with the winner earning a spot in the Europa League’s second qualifying round.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg, meanwhile, look to stave off relegation in the Bundesliga. Recently back from injury, Brooks will look to help Wolfsburg past Holstein Kiel, who are pushing for promotion from the 2. Bundesliga.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE EUROPA PLAYOFFS

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face FC Utrecht on Tuesday.

GERMANY

PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAYOFF

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Holstein Kiel on Thursday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Toluca on Thursday in the first leg of the Clausura Final.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Djurgardens IF on Thursday.

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home