Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin, and more

This season has been a disappointing one for Borussia Dortmund, but Dortmund, who figured to fight with Bayern Munich for the league title, could finish as high as third place depending on their final day result at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic has seen his production dip this season due to the team using two managers over the course of the season. Pulisic and his team will look for a positive close to the season as they face fourth-place Hoffenheim away from home. The 19-year-old has four goals and five assists this Bundesliga campaign, and Dortmund will look to grab their first away win in the league since Feb. 2. Pending on other results in Germany, Dortmund could finish the season as low as fifth place.

Tim Ream and Fulham begin their playoff draw with Derby County on Friday, looking to take their first step towards making the final. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United welcome Chelsea to St. James Park in their final EPL fixture of the season. Geoff Cameron and Stoke City will look to spoil the party at Swansea, with the hosts needing a win for league survival.

Elsewhere, Joe Corona and Jorge Villafana square off in a Liga MX playoff. Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem will look to finish off ADO Den Hagg in the Netherlands, while Kenny Saief and Anderlecht travel to Gent. Bobby Wood and Hamburg face a tough test in Bundesliga play, needing a win to remain in the top-flight.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Burnley on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Swansea City on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Chelsea on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Derby County on Friday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg faceFC Koln on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face FSV Mainz on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Heidenheim on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Nurnberg on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Kaiserslautern on Sunday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau and SG Sonnenhof face Preuben Munster on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Rennes on Saturday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Le Havre on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Nimes on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Lens on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Toluca on Thursday and Sunday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Joe Corona and Club America on Thursday and Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Barcelona on Sunday.

TERCERA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Almazora on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown and Kortrijk face R. Excel Mouscron on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Gent on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Padova on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Brommapojkarna on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Hammarby on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Norrkoping on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face AC Horsens on Friday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face SØnderjyskE on Sunday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Brondby on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Moreirense on Sunday.