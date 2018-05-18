Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Matt Miazga, Jorge Villafana, and more

Matt Miazga has had a sensational campaign with Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem but the American and his team face a huge test this weekend.

Vitesse travels to FC Utrecht on Saturday in the second leg of their playoff clash with a place in next season’s Europa League qualifiers at stake. Vitesse held on for a 3-2 first leg win on Tuesday at home, but will need to defend strongly in the return leg this weekend.

Miazga has made 41 appearances for Vitesse in all competitions this season, helping his side earn seven clean sheets.

Elsewhere, Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt will face off with Bayern Munich in the German Cup Final. Kyle Scott will hope to have his name chosen in Chelsea’s F.A. Cup Final squad on Saturday, while Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Toluca in the Liga MX final. Tim Weah will hope for playing time in Unai Emery’s final match in charge of Paris Saint-Germain. Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face off with Genk in the Belgian Pro League.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

F.A. CUP

Kyle Scott and Chelsea face Manchester United on Saturday.

GERMANY

DFB POKAL

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

BUNDESLIGA PLAYOFFS

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Holstein Kiel on Thursday and Monday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Caen on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX FINAL

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Toluca on Thursday and Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Celta Vigo on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Genk on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face FC Utrecht on Saturday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Lecce on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Djurgarden on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Ostersunds on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Elfsborg on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Michael Lansing and Aalborg on Friday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face FC Kobenhavn on Friday.