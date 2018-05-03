Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Tim Ream, Christian Pulisic, and more

The 2017-18 EFL Championship season concludes on Saturday with Fulham’s dreams of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League hanging in the balance. Fulham are a point behind Cardiff City for the final automatic promotion spot, knowing a win paired with dropped points by Cardiff will see them a second place finish. American defender Tim Ream is hoping to end his strong campaign on a high, helping the London club defeat Birmingham away from home. Ream has made 43 league appearances for Fulham this season, helping them allow the fifth-fewest amount of goals so far this season (43). Ream, 30, has not played in England’s top-flight since 2012 with Bolton Wanderers and would love to get back to the big show as he nears the final days of his career.

At the other end of the table, Sunderland and Lynden Gooch are already guaranteed relegation and the Black Cats hosts league champs, Wolves on the final day. Antonee Robinson and Bolton surely would not like to follow Sunderland, and will need three points vs. Nottingham Forest for a chance at survival.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund welcome Mainz to Signal Iduna Park. A pair of American players will also square off in Germany as Bobby Wood and Hamburg travels to Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt. In the second leg of the Liga MX playoffs, a quarter of Americans will hope to play in Club Tijuana’s road clash at Monterrey. Joe Corona and Club America hosts Pumas on Saturday, while Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna hosts Jose Torres and Tigres on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Swansea City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Watford on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Hannover on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Augsburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face FSV Mainz on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Duisburg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Regensburg on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Braunschweig on Saturday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Nurnberg on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau and SG Sonnenhof face Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Amiens on Friday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Lens on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Valenciennes on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Ajaccio on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Monterrey on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Pumas on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Jose Torres and Tigres on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Leganes on Monday.

TERCERA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Paterna on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown and Kortrijk face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face Willem II on Sunday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Ajax on Sunday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Piacenza on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Hammaby on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face IK Sirius on Monday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Malmo on Monday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AC Horsens on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face SØnderjyskE on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Bill Hamid and Midtjylland on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.