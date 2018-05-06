Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Romain Gall, Matt Miazga, and more

Romain Gall’s goalscoring run continued for Swedish outfit Sundsvall on Saturday despite their 4-3 road loss to Hammarby away from home. Gall bagged his fourth goal of the season, and extended his goalscoring run to three matches in the road loss. The 23-year-old’s left-footed effort was pushed in by Bj∅rn Paulsen in the 80th minute for an own goal, before Gall half-volleyed a right-footed attempt in four minutes later. He was only credited with one goal in the match, but he continues to be a dangerous attacking threat for Sundsvall so far this season. Sundsvall suffered their first loss of the season, but remain in eight place in the league table. Gall will look to add to his stats in his side’s next match vs. Brommapojkarna on May 12th.

Matt Miazga also found the back of the net this weekend, helping Vitesse Arnhem to a 2-2 road draw at Willem II. It was Miazga’s third goal of the season, and now his side will look towards a two-legged playoff for Europa League qualification. Joe Corona played the full 90 minutes in Club America’s Liga MX playoff against Pumas on Saturday, while a pair of Americans came off the bench for Club Tijuana.

Elsewhere, Geoff Cameron was unable to feature for Stoke City as they were relegated from the English Premier League on Saturday. Tim Ream started for Fulham as the London side fell to Birmingham City in the final match of the regular season. Antonee Robinson started for Bolton as they survived a relegation scrap in the EFL Championship. Christian Pulisic started for Borussia Dortmund, but was ineffective as his side fell 2-1 at home to FSV Mainz.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in Stoke City’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Stoke was relegated from the Premier League with the loss.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Birmingham City on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Bolton’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play for Nottingham Forest.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on Sunday

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks dressed but did not play in VfL Wolfsburg’s 4-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes in Hamburg’s 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 17 minutes for Frankfurt before being subbed off with an injury.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 3-1 loss to Hannover on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win over SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 56 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to FSV Mainz on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 81 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Duisburg on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played one minutes in Darmstadt’s 3-0 win over Regensburg on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play for Darmstadt.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Ingolstadt’s 2-0 win over Braunschweig on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-0 loss to Nurnberg on Sunday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Sandhausen.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau did not dress in SG Sonnenhof’s 1-1 draw with Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-2 draw with Amiens on Friday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Tours’ 4-2 win over Lens on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Stade Reims’ 3-1 win over Valenciennes on Friday.

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 1-1 draw with Ajaccio on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 2-1 win over Monterrey on Saturday.

Michael Orozco came off the bench and played one minute for Club Tijuana. Tijuana advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

Fernando Arce and Alejandro Guido did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Joe Corona started and played 90 minutes in Club America’s 2-1 win over Pumas on Saturday. America advanced 6-2 on aggregate.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Jose Torres and Tigres on Sunday.

SPAIN

TERCERA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 1-0 win over CF La Nucia on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to Anderlecht on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Anderlecht.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 2-2 draw with Willem II on Sunday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-1 loss to Ajax on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Livorno’s 2-2 draw with Piacenza on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Sundsvall’s 4-3 loss to Hammaby on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face IK Sirius on Monday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Malmo on Monday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Michael Lansing did not dress in Aalborg’s 2-1 loss to AC Horsens on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to SØnderjyskE on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Bill Hamid and Midtjylland on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks dressed but did not play in Benfica’s 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.