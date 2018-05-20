Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Timothy Weah, Matt Miazga, and more

18-year-old American forward Timothy Weah was handed his first Ligue 1 start for winners Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, featuring in the entirety of their 0-0 draw at Caen. Weah, who made two substitute appearances earlier this season for PSG was paired with Javier Pastore and Christopher Nkunku in Unai Emery’s attack but was unable to break down a stubborn Caen defense. Weah was able to crack the PSG squad this season which is an terrific achievement by a U.S. Men’s National Team member. Now Weah will prepare himself for a May 28th friendly with the United States senior squad as they face Bolivia in Chester on Memorial Day.

Matt Miazga netted a goal as Vitesse Arnhem qualified for European football next season. The American defender netted the second of Vitesse’s goals in their 2-1 road win at FC Utrecht, and advanced on a 5-3 aggregate scoreline. Miazga will also join Weah in the U.S. camp this week.

Elsewhere, John Brooks featured in Wolfsburg’s starting XI on Thursday in their first leg playoff tie with Holstein Kiel. Shaq Moore played in Levante B’s showdown with Calahorra on Sunday, while Ethan Horvath started in goal for Club Brugge. Romain Gall remained in Sundsvall’s starting lineup despite their league loss to Ostersunds, while Timmy Chandler missed out on Eintracht Frankfurt’s huge upset over Bayern Munich in the German Cup Final.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

F.A. CUP

Kyle Scott did not dress in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

GERMANY

DFB POKAL

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

BUNDESLIGA PLAYOFFS

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in VfL Wolfsburg’s 3-1 first leg win over Holstein Kiel on Thursday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah started and played 90 minutes in Paris Saint-Germain’s 0-0 draw with Caen on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX FINAL

Jorge Villafana dressed but did not play in Santos Laguna’s 2-1 first leg win over Toluca on Thursday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 2-1 win over CD Calahorra on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in Kortrijk’s 3-1 win over Waasland-Beveren on Friday.

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-0 loss to Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 loss to Genk on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 2-1 second leg win over FC Utrecht on Saturday. Vitesse won 5-3 on aggregate.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez dressed but did not play in Livorno’s 3-1 win over Lecce on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Orebro’s 2-0 loss to Djurgarden on Thursday.

Romain Gall started and played 90 minutes in Sundsvall’s 3-2 loss to Ostersunds on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Elfsborg on Monday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 0-0 draw with Aalborg on Friday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg.

Bill Hamid dressed but did not play in Midtjylland’s 2-0 win over FC Kobenhavn on Friday.