Andrija Novakovich scores as Telstar wins first match of promotion playoffs

Andrija Novakovich scores as Telstar wins first match of promotion playoffs

Featured

Andrija Novakovich scores as Telstar wins first match of promotion playoffs

Andrija Novakovich helped push Telstar to victory in their first match of the promotion playoffs.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward, who is on loan with the Dutch second division club, scored the second goal in Telstar’s 3-2 win over De Graafschap on Thursday. The win gives Novakovich and co. heading into the second leg of their second round matchup.

Novakovich’s goal came in the 56th minute with Telstar up, 1-0, via a Melvin Platje. De Graafschap stormed back with goals in the 72nd and 74th minute before Telstar scored once again in the 77th to seal victory in a match that saw both teams earn red cards.

The winner of the series will move on to face either Almere City or Roda JC with a spot in the top flight on the line. The second leg is set for Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at Novakovich’s goal:

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home