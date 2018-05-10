Andrija Novakovich scores as Telstar wins first match of promotion playoffs

Andrija Novakovich helped push Telstar to victory in their first match of the promotion playoffs.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward, who is on loan with the Dutch second division club, scored the second goal in Telstar’s 3-2 win over De Graafschap on Thursday. The win gives Novakovich and co. heading into the second leg of their second round matchup.

Novakovich’s goal came in the 56th minute with Telstar up, 1-0, via a Melvin Platje. De Graafschap stormed back with goals in the 72nd and 74th minute before Telstar scored once again in the 77th to seal victory in a match that saw both teams earn red cards.

The winner of the series will move on to face either Almere City or Roda JC with a spot in the top flight on the line. The second leg is set for Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at Novakovich’s goal: