Barcelona rebranding American academies

In order to make the Barca name more recognizable that it already is, Barcelona is renaming its academies, including the ones in North America.

Currently known as the FCBEscola, the programs will be called Barca Academy starting July 1. The Barcelona program has academies in North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Illinois and California as well as another six programs in Canada.

In addition, the club’s New York location is one of the club’s two Barca Academy Pro projects, with the other one in China, while there is also the Barca Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The change comes as a result of the club’s initiative to become more recognizable in the U.S. and Latin American markets. The objective of the club’s academies is to “spread the FC Barcelona playing style, methodology and values around the world”.