Bolivia releases roster for May 28 friendly against USMNT

The U.S. Men’s National Team hasn’t released its full roster yet, but the Americans know the players they will face when Bolivia comes to Talen Energy Stadium on May 28.

The U.S. will see a squad made of mostly of players who ply their trade in their home country, but one player will be familiar to MLS fans, in general. D.C. United’s Bruno Miranda is one of four forwards on the team. He is one of only five players who play outside of Bolivia on the roster.

Here is the entire Bolivia squad to face the USMNT in a little more than two weeks:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Carlos Lampe (Huachipato), Guillermo Viscarra (Hapoel Ra’anana)

DEFENDERS (8): Luis Haquin (Oriente Petrolero), Jesus Sagredo (Blooming), José Sagredo (Blooming), Cristian Coimbra (Blooming), Gustavo Olguin (Oriente Petrolero), Carlos Áñez (Oriente Petrolero), Wilfredo Soleto (Destroyers), Oscar Baldomar (Universitario de Sucre)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Sergio Moruno (Aurora), Danny Bejarano (Panetolikos FC), Edson Perez (Nacional Potosi), Miguel Quiroga (Nacional Potosi), Luis Jose Vargas (Blooming), Juan Ribera (Oriente Petrolero), Rodrigo Rodriguez (Oriente Petrolero), Daniel Saravia (Destroyers), Rodrigo Borda (Universitario de Sucre), Leandro Maygua (Universitario de Sucre)

FORWARDS (4): Rodrigo Vargas Castillo (Karpaty FC), Bruno Miranda (D.C. United), Leonardo Vaca (Blooming), Hector Ronaldo Sanches (Oriente Petrolero)