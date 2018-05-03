Borussia Dortmund 'not aware' of Liverpool interest in Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has long been linked with a move to Liverpool but, according to one Borussia Dortmund executive, there’s nothing concrete to the story.

Reports frequently link the U.S. Men’s National Team star with the UEFA Champions League finalist managed by former Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp, who played a key part in the winger’s development. However, according to Sporting Director Michael Zorc, any Liverpool interest hasn’t been mentioned to him.

“I am in constant exchange with Jurgen Klopp, but I am not aware of this,” Zorc said.

The comments come following a report from German outlet Bild that state that Klopp was interested in pursuing Pulisic yet again with the pricetag being somehwere around €60 million.

Pulisic has featured 30 Bundesliga matches for the club this season, scoring four goals.

Dortmund currently sits two points behind Schalke for second place in the Bundesliga with just two matches remaining.