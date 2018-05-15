Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: League debut does 'world of good' for Emerson Hyndman

Emerson Hyndman’s Premier League debut took much longer than expected but, with that milestone now finally under his belt, his manager is hoping to see much more of the American midfielder

The 22-year-old midfielder started and played the first 60 minutes of Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday. The start was his first in Premier League action more than two years after signing with the club.

Throughout those two years, Hyndman has been slowed by injuries that have knocked him further and further down the pecking order, but Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is confident in the midfielder’s future.

“It was always going to be a tough game for him when you consider he hasn’t played and it was a difficult environment because it was an end-of-season game,” Howe said according to the Bournemouth Echo. “I thought he did well. It was difficult for him against a team like Burnley with how they play and their strengths, which are not necessarily matched by Emerson’s strengths. But he showed real quality on the ball and composure when we needed it and that experience alone will do him the world of good.

“From my perspective, I desperately wanted to reward him for everything he has done behind the scenes. He has trained well, improved and been dedicated to his profession. He has not once shown a bad attitude and has performed to a high level in training.

“His league debut wasn’t given to him, it was earned and that little taste will, hopefully, whet his appetite for the future.”

Hyndman, who joined Bournemouth after standing out at Fulham, was loaned to Scottish side Rangers in 2017 and has made a total of seven appearances since joining the Cherries in 2016.