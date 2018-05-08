Bruce Arena calls for 'change in leadership' for U.S. Soccer

In the fall of 2016, Bruce Arena was brought in to rescue the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup qualification hopes. Needless to say, he didn’t get the USMNT into the World Cup, but he still wrote a tell-all book about his experiences, and the issues holding American soccer behind.
The book, titled What’s Wrong With Us: A Coach’s Blunt Take on the State of American Soccer After a Lifetime on the Touchline, comes out on June 12 and addresses issues from the top of the National Team leadership, down through MLS, and into the youth ranks.
“They just don’t get it, the people that run the sport in our country. And U.S. Soccer has a major obligation to get it right,” Arena told the L.A. Times. “There needs to be a change in leadership.”
In the book, he criticizes the lack of technical knowledge of soccer among the higher ups in MLS and U.S. Soccer. They have created a successful business enterprise, but the leaders lack the ability to develop a successful soccer player, let alone a whole team of them.
He also calls out the declining percentage of players taking part in significant MLS matches. While 46% of the league is American born, only about a third of playoff rosters last year featured players eligible for the USMNT.
He also mentions that he was due to replace Jurgen Klinsmann as the USMNT head coach six months sooner than he did, but U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn was rushed to the hospital for an emergency heart transplant, putting a hold on contract negotiations.
“In all honesty,” Arena said, “I think if I had come in in April, it would’ve been a heck of a lot easier for us to qualify for a World Cup.”
Can Bruce be any more tone deaf…? Have some dignity and stop hocking your crappy book when you know your comments are just going to annoy every USMNT fan.
I’ll get around to reading this just as soon as I finish reading “If I Did It” by OJ.
The last revelation regarding the timing of his hiring did suggest we have problems at the top. We are currently farting around waiting on the presidential election and GM hiring to hire a soccer coach. He’s saying we wanted JK out and farted around on that while someone had health problems. That sounds like executive calendars are overriding sporting concerns. We need a coach and a good one. We do not need to kiss executive tush. This is a sign of an increasingly corrupted federation more concerned with its power and prerogatives than how the soccer team does.
I also agree with him that we need to be run by “soccer players with MBAs” as opposed to just an interchangeable MBA who could just as easily ask to run GE and know just as little of that business. We do come across as led by MBAs who forget about stuff like home court advantage because they are concerned with ticket sales, even if we are so far in surplus we could afford to trade off other priorities in games that mean something.
That being said, he overrates his own value, Bruce was at his best the first two games when he was short staffed and once he got players back he started repeating Klinsmann’s selection mistakes and blinders.
I’d also say if you want this message out you spill the beans before the president election, otherwise you’re a day late and a dollar short.
