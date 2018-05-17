Cameron Carter-Vickers signs new deal with Tottenham

After spending this past season out on loan, Cameron Carter-Vickers has been rewarded with a new Tottenham contract.

Tottenham announced the new deal on Wednesday as the U.S. Men’s National Team defender’s new contract will keep him at the club through the 2021 season. The centerback spent this past season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, making a combined 35 appearances for the two Championship clubs.

We are delighted to announce that @cameroncv2 has signed a new contract with the Club until 2021. ✍️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/JzFHdyaMVk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 17, 2018

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract,” Carter-Vickers said. ” I’ve worked hard out on loan this season, trying to get as many minutes and games as I could. I feel like I’ve improved as a player and it’s definitely benefitted me, to be out at Sheffield United and Ipswich. I enjoyed my time at both clubs, the players there and coaching staff there have all been really helpful towards me and helped my development.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot, though, and it gave me great experience going out on loan,” he added. “Now I’m looking to kick on. The next step for me is to come back for preseason, get my head down, work hard and try to impress the manager and as many people as I can.”

Carter-Vickers recently featured for the USMNT in a 1-0 win over Paraguay and could be in line for another call-up with the next round of friendlies looming.