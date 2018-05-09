Cubs owner Ricketts purchases majority ownership of Chicago USL team

“It speaks volumes about the growth of the USL when you continue to see interest and investment from proven sports business executives like Tom Ricketts,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “Over the last several years, we have assembled one of the most sophisticated and knowledgeable ownership groups in professional sports, drawn by our focus on building a sustainable, stable and professional organization with significant room for future growth.

“We welcome Tom and the entire Ricketts family to the USL. They bring a proven record of success to the team, and combined with the excellent folks at Sterling Bay, we look forward to their contributions to the future of professional soccer in Chicago.”

Previously, Sterling Bay had announced a plan for a 20,000-seat stadium that would be part of a mixed-use development spanning more than 70 acres.

The team is expected to begin play in 2021.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with the Ricketts family to bring this project to life” said Andy Gloor, Sterling Bay’s managing principal. “With their deep expertise in sports franchising, the Ricketts are an ideal partner for us to collaborate with and energize Chicago sports fans with a new local team to rally around.”