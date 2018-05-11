European Weekend Preview: Roma hosts Juventus, Dortmund travels to Hoffenheim, and more

One point stands in the way of Juventus and their goal of winning their seventh consecutive Scudetto.
The Old Lady faces a tricky test at Roma on Sunday as Juventus looks to clinch the league crown with one match remaining. Max Allegri’s men defeated Bologna, 3-1, last weekend at home to move one step closer to clinching the title. Juventus’ four strikers on the roster have combined for 47 league goals so far this season.
Roma defeated Cagliari, 1-0, away last weekend as they tried to wipe off their Champions League exit to Liverpool. Roma is in third place, but could still finish the season as low as fifth if results do not go their way. Edin Dzeko has 16 league goals for Roma this campaign, and has two in his last two appearances.
Elsewhere across Europe, the English Premier League campaign concludes with 10 matches on Sunday. Borussia Dortmund faces a tough test at Hoffenheim on the last day of the Bundesliga season. Monaco hosts St. Etienne in a top-six showdown at the Stade Louis II. Barcelona travels to Leganes on Sunday in La Liga play, while Real Madrid hosts Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Here’s a closer look at all of this weekend’s European action:
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
Swansea City’s hopes of remaining a Premier League club for next season will come down to their Sunday showdown with relegated Stoke City. The Swans fell, 1-0, at home to Southampton on Tuesday, ultimately relegating West Bromwich Albion to the EFL Championship. A win paired with other results would see Swansea stay up, and they will look to Jordan Ayew (seven goals) to lead the way. Stoke, already relegated following last weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace, will look to spoil the party and grab their first league win since Jan. 20th.
Here’s all of this weekend’s EPL fixtures:
Sunday
- Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion
- Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal
- Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United vs. Watford
- Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
- Southampton vs. Manchester City
- Swansea City vs. Stoke City
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City
- West Ham United vs. Everton
SPANISH LA LIGA
Real Madrid is back in action on Saturday as they welcome Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are coming off a 2-2 draw against Barcelona in last weekend’s El Clasico where Gareth Bale saved them a point. Bale, who played the hero on Sunday, has 13 league goals this season for Zinedine Zidane’s men. Celta are winless in their last five matches, losing two of those five. Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez have combined for 35 league goals between them this season. The sides drew 2-2 in their first meeting of the season, back in January.
Barcelona face their final road test of the La Liga season as they travel to Levante on Sunday. The Catalan side saw themselves pegged back twice by Real Madrid in the latest El Clasico, ultimately settling for a point. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both got on the scoresheet in that match, and are the only two double-digit goalscorers for Barca this season. Levante are winners of four straight, earning some impressive wins along the way. Enis Bardhi leads the team with seven goals this season, scoring three in this last three appearances.
Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:
Saturday
- Real Sociedad vs. Leganes
- Girona vs. Valencia
- Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao
- Deportivo vs. Villarreal
- Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid
- Real Betis vs. Sevilla
- Eibar vs. Las Palmas
- Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigoo
Sunday
- Espanyol vs. Malaga
- Levante vs. Barcelona
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
Borussia Dortmund faces a tough test on the final day of the Bundesliga season, traveling to Hoffenheim on Saturday. Dortmund fell 2-1 at home last weekend to Mainz, for their first league home loss in 2018. Maximilian Philipp leads the team with nine goals this season, stepping in for the injured Michy Batshuayi. Hoffenheim are in fourth place, but suffered their first defeat last weekend since Feb. 17th at Schalke. Hoffenheim has three double-digit goalscorers this season, with Mark Uth leading the way with 14.
Hamburg will need at least a victory against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday if they want to avoid relegation to the 2.Bundesliga. The hosts fell 3-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, being shutout for the second time in their last four matches. American forward Bobby Wood only has two league goals this season, but should be a main threat offensively for Hamburg. Gladbach are unbeaten in their last three matches, winning two of the three. Thorgan Hazard leads the team with 10 goals and four assists this season.
Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:
Saturday
- Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart
- 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig
- SC Freiburg vs. FC Augsburg
- Schalke 04 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hannover 96
- Hamburg SV vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
- FSV Mainz vs. Werder Bremen
- VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Koln
ITALIAN SERIE A
Cagliari’s hopes of remaining a Serie A team are growing thin with only two matches remaining. The visitors are a point from safety, and face a tough test at Fiorentina on Sunday. Cagliari are losers of three of their last four matches, being shut out in two of those three. Leonardo Pavaletti leads the team with 10 goals this season. Fiorentina are still in touching distance of European qualification, and are winners of their last two matches. Giovanni Simeone has 13 goals and four assists for Fiorentina this season.
Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:
Saturday
- Benevento vs. Genoa
- Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo
Sunday
- Fiorentina vs. Cagliari
- Bologna vs. Chievo Verona
- Crotone vs. Lazio
- Torino vs. Spal
- Hellas Verona vs. Udinese
- Atalanta vs. AC Milan
- AS Roma vs. Juventus
- Sampdoria vs. Napoli
FRENCH LIGUE 1
A top-six clash takes place on Saturday in Monaco as the hosts welcome St. Etienne to town. Monaco are unbeaten in their last two matches, most recently defeating Caen 2-1 away from home. Radamel Falcao leads Leonardo Jardim’s team with 18 goals this season, with one in his last five appearances. St. Etienne saw a 13-match unbeaten run snapped last weekend in a 3-1 home defeat to Bordeaux. Slovenian striker Robert Beric leads the team with seven goals, since joining from Anderlecht in January. Monaco rolled past St. Etienne 4-0 back in December’s meeting.
Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:
Friday
- Guingamp vs. Marseille
Saturday
- Amiens vs. Metz
- Angers vs. Nantes
- Bordeaux vs. Toulouse
- Lille vs. Dijon
- AS Monaco vs. St. Etienne
- Montpellier vs. Troyes
- Nice vs. Caen
- PSG vs. Rennes
- Strasbourg vs. Lyon
