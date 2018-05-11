European Weekend Preview: Roma hosts Juventus, Dortmund travels to Hoffenheim, and more

One point stands in the way of Juventus and their goal of winning their seventh consecutive Scudetto.

The Old Lady faces a tricky test at Roma on Sunday as Juventus looks to clinch the league crown with one match remaining. Max Allegri’s men defeated Bologna, 3-1, last weekend at home to move one step closer to clinching the title. Juventus’ four strikers on the roster have combined for 47 league goals so far this season.

Roma defeated Cagliari, 1-0, away last weekend as they tried to wipe off their Champions League exit to Liverpool. Roma is in third place, but could still finish the season as low as fifth if results do not go their way. Edin Dzeko has 16 league goals for Roma this campaign, and has two in his last two appearances.

Elsewhere across Europe, the English Premier League campaign concludes with 10 matches on Sunday. Borussia Dortmund faces a tough test at Hoffenheim on the last day of the Bundesliga season. Monaco hosts St. Etienne in a top-six showdown at the Stade Louis II. Barcelona travels to Leganes on Sunday in La Liga play, while Real Madrid hosts Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at all of this weekend’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Swansea City’s hopes of remaining a Premier League club for next season will come down to their Sunday showdown with relegated Stoke City. The Swans fell, 1-0, at home to Southampton on Tuesday, ultimately relegating West Bromwich Albion to the EFL Championship. A win paired with other results would see Swansea stay up, and they will look to Jordan Ayew (seven goals) to lead the way. Stoke, already relegated following last weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace, will look to spoil the party and grab their first league win since Jan. 20th.

Here’s all of this weekend’s EPL fixtures:

Sunday

Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs. Watford

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Swansea City vs. Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City

West Ham United vs. Everton

SPANISH LA LIGA

Real Madrid is back in action on Saturday as they welcome Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are coming off a 2-2 draw against Barcelona in last weekend’s El Clasico where Gareth Bale saved them a point. Bale, who played the hero on Sunday, has 13 league goals this season for Zinedine Zidane’s men. Celta are winless in their last five matches, losing two of those five. Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez have combined for 35 league goals between them this season. The sides drew 2-2 in their first meeting of the season, back in January.

Barcelona face their final road test of the La Liga season as they travel to Levante on Sunday. The Catalan side saw themselves pegged back twice by Real Madrid in the latest El Clasico, ultimately settling for a point. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both got on the scoresheet in that match, and are the only two double-digit goalscorers for Barca this season. Levante are winners of four straight, earning some impressive wins along the way. Enis Bardhi leads the team with seven goals this season, scoring three in this last three appearances.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

Saturday

Real Sociedad vs. Leganes

Girona vs. Valencia

Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao

Deportivo vs. Villarreal

Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid

Real Betis vs. Sevilla

Eibar vs. Las Palmas

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigoo

Sunday

Espanyol vs. Malaga

Levante vs. Barcelona

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund faces a tough test on the final day of the Bundesliga season, traveling to Hoffenheim on Saturday. Dortmund fell 2-1 at home last weekend to Mainz, for their first league home loss in 2018. Maximilian Philipp leads the team with nine goals this season, stepping in for the injured Michy Batshuayi. Hoffenheim are in fourth place, but suffered their first defeat last weekend since Feb. 17th at Schalke. Hoffenheim has three double-digit goalscorers this season, with Mark Uth leading the way with 14.

Hamburg will need at least a victory against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday if they want to avoid relegation to the 2.Bundesliga. The hosts fell 3-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, being shutout for the second time in their last four matches. American forward Bobby Wood only has two league goals this season, but should be a main threat offensively for Hamburg. Gladbach are unbeaten in their last three matches, winning two of the three. Thorgan Hazard leads the team with 10 goals and four assists this season.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

Saturday

Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart

1899 Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund

Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig

SC Freiburg vs. FC Augsburg

Schalke 04 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hannover 96

Hamburg SV vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

FSV Mainz vs. Werder Bremen

VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Koln

ITALIAN SERIE A

Cagliari’s hopes of remaining a Serie A team are growing thin with only two matches remaining. The visitors are a point from safety, and face a tough test at Fiorentina on Sunday. Cagliari are losers of three of their last four matches, being shut out in two of those three. Leonardo Pavaletti leads the team with 10 goals this season. Fiorentina are still in touching distance of European qualification, and are winners of their last two matches. Giovanni Simeone has 13 goals and four assists for Fiorentina this season.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:

Saturday

Benevento vs. Genoa

Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo

Sunday

Fiorentina vs. Cagliari

Bologna vs. Chievo Verona

Crotone vs. Lazio

Torino vs. Spal

Hellas Verona vs. Udinese

Atalanta vs. AC Milan

AS Roma vs. Juventus

Sampdoria vs. Napoli

FRENCH LIGUE 1

A top-six clash takes place on Saturday in Monaco as the hosts welcome St. Etienne to town. Monaco are unbeaten in their last two matches, most recently defeating Caen 2-1 away from home. Radamel Falcao leads Leonardo Jardim’s team with 18 goals this season, with one in his last five appearances. St. Etienne saw a 13-match unbeaten run snapped last weekend in a 3-1 home defeat to Bordeaux. Slovenian striker Robert Beric leads the team with seven goals, since joining from Anderlecht in January. Monaco rolled past St. Etienne 4-0 back in December’s meeting.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:

Friday

Guingamp vs. Marseille

Saturday