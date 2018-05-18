Friday Kickoff: PSG interested in Buffon, Neuer declared fit and more

A pair of star goalkeepers headline Friday’s news.

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly offered Gianluigi Buffon a two-year contract. (REPORT)

Manuel Neuer has been declared fit but will not start for Bayern Munich in the upcoming cup final. (REPORT)

Bayern has once again denied that Real Madrid has approached Robert Lewandowski. (REPORT)

Tim Cahill will leave Millwall after joining the team on a short-term deal in January. (REPORT)

Manchester United refuses to rule out Romelu Lukaku for the FA Cup final as the team will wait until the “last moment possible” to decide on the forward’s status. (REPORT)

Rafael Benitez reportedly prefers to stay at Newcastle despite interest from West Ham. (REPORT)

Swansea City has confirmed that Carlos Carvahal has left the club following the team’s relegation. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

SBI looks ahead to the USMNT’s upcoming squad. (READ)

Cameron Carter-Vickers has signed a new deal with Tottenham. (READ)

Joe Gyau has signed with 2. Bundesliga side Duisburg. (READ)

A pair of French clubs have reportedly registered interest in Patrick Vieira. (READ)

Bolivia released the team’s squad for the upcoming friendly against the USMNT. (READ)