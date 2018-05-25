Friday MLS Scoreboard: TFC hosts FC Dallas, NYCFC travels to Houston, and more

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and Week 13 of Major League Soccer kicks off on Friday with a trio of intriguing matchups.

Headlining the action is Toronto FC’s homeclash with FC Dallas at BMO Field. The hosts grabbed a huge three points last weekend and will look to add to that confidence.

The Houston Dynamo return home for a date with New York City FC in the second fixture on Friday. NYCFC are coming off a beatdown of Colorado last weekend, while Houston are unbeaten in three straight.

The Cali Clasico ends the action as the LA Galaxy host the San Jose Earthquakes at Stubhub Center. Sigi Schmid’s side will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to suspension, while San Jose are coming off a dismal loss at home to D.C.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday’s fixtures:

TORONTO FC 0, FC DALLAS 1 (Live)

FC Dallas got off to a perfect start on the road, scoring an opener in the 11th minute. Maxi Urruti’s left footed finish gave Oscar Pareja’s side a 1-0 lead.

Jimmy Maurer preserved the lead in the 17th minute after saving Sebastian Giovinco’s penalty kick from finding the bottom-right corner.

HOUSTON DYNAMO vs. NEW YORK CITY FC (8:55 p.m. EST, UniMas)

Friday’s second match sees two teams facing off at BBVA Compass Stadium, after big wins a week ago.

Houston used an Alberth Elis brace to down the Chicago Fire 3-2 on the road last weekend. The Honduran leads Wilmer Cabrera’s side with six goals this season.

NYCFC rolled past the Rapids 4-0 at Yankee Stadium last weekend, with David Villa netting a brace in the win.

Despite Patrick Vieira’s name in the media regarding a possible move to France, the Frenchman is still in charge of the Eastern Conference club.

The first meeting between these two in Houston saw NYCFC walk away 2-0 winners.

LA GALAXY vs. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (11:00 p.m. EST, UniMas)

The first of two Cali Clasico’s this season comes from LA with both teams sitting outside of the playoff places.

10-men LA grabbed a 1-0 win in Montreal on Monday, with Ola Kamara scoring the winner. The Norwegian leads the Galaxy with five goals this season.

San Jose may have suffered the worst defeat in MLS this season, losing 3-1 at Avaya Stadium against D.C. United last weekend.

Despite only two wins this season, forward Danny Hoesen has been a nice bright spot for San Jose. His six goals lead the team this season.

San Jose stole two wins in the three meetings against the Galaxy a season ago.