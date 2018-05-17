Joe Gyau signs with 2.Bundesliga side MSV Duisburg

Joe Gyau’s solid season in the third tier of German soccer resulted in a step up to the 2.Bundesliga.

The American winger, who has made two appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team, inked a deal with MSV Duisburg on Thursday.

“Joe is a very fast, straight-wing winger,” says sporting director Ivo Grlic. “He knows the 2nd Bundesliga, is a really good age. We want him to take the next step and make our offensive game even more unpredictable.”

“He is a very exciting newcomer who brings a fresh breeze to our country. He brings an attacking game,” added coach Ilia Gruev. “Joe has a lot of power, is a goal-scorer, but also a hard worker. I’m convinced he will work well in combination with our other strikers and the boys push each other.”

The 25-year-old scored five goals for Sonnenhof in the 3.Liga, as he got his career back on track following injury setbacks.

MSV Duisburg finished seventh in the 2.Bundesliga this season with 48 points, 15 back of champion Fortuna Dusseldorf.