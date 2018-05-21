Kemar Lawrence upbeat, traveling home after serious injury scare

Kemar Lawrence upbeat, traveling home after serious injury scare

MLS- New York Red Bulls

Kemar Lawrence upbeat, traveling home after serious injury scare

The New York Red Bulls received some good news on Kemar Lawrence today.

According to Fox, the defender is travelling back to New York after all tests on his injured neck came back negative.

Lawrence left the Red Bulls’ 3-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday in the 72nd minute after went down awkwardly to go for a ball and never got up. He laid motionless on the pitch for several minutes before being taken off the on a stretcher after a neck brace was applied.

He was conscious and alert after the match, but was kept overnight at the hospital for precautions.

, , Featured, MLS- New York Red Bulls

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    I assume he slipped, most don’t try to chest a call below their knees……that was very scary.
    I never gave him a second thought before yesterday, but it will be great to see him play soccer again.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home