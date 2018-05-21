Kemar Lawrence upbeat, traveling home after serious injury scare

The New York Red Bulls received some good news on Kemar Lawrence today.

According to Fox, the defender is travelling back to New York after all tests on his injured neck came back negative.

Lawrence left the Red Bulls’ 3-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday in the 72nd minute after went down awkwardly to go for a ball and never got up. He laid motionless on the pitch for several minutes before being taken off the on a stretcher after a neck brace was applied.

He was conscious and alert after the match, but was kept overnight at the hospital for precautions.