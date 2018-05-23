Kenny Saief completes permanent move to Anderlecht following loan spell

Kenny Saief has completed a move to one of Belgium’s top sides.

After spending the season with the club on loan, the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has officially joined Anderlecht on a permanent basis. Saief joins the club from Gent after 81 matches and 13 goals during a four-year stint with the club.

On loan with Anderlecht last season, Saief made 17 appearances while providing a goal after joining the club in January.

Saief featured for the USMNT prior to last summer’s Gold Cup before an injury took him out of action for the tournament. The midfielder also earned an appearance in the team’s win over Paraguay, but was not named to the most recent roster for Monday’s Bolivia match.

  The Imperative Voice

    Saief is one of my dark horses for the next cycle, assuming he's healed up, and Anderlecht will play him, which is a good thing.

