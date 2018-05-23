Kenny Saief completes permanent move to Anderlecht following loan spell

Kenny Saief has completed a move to one of Belgium’s top sides.

After spending the season with the club on loan, the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has officially joined Anderlecht on a permanent basis. Saief joins the club from Gent after 81 matches and 13 goals during a four-year stint with the club.

De aankoopoptie van Kenny Saief wordt gelicht, bekijk zijn boodschap voor de fans op de RSCA Official-app! 📲 L’option d’achat de Kenny Saief est désormais levée, découvrez son message sur l’app officielle du #RSCA! 📲 Happy that you stay with us, Kenny! 💪💜 pic.twitter.com/wVD9IB9Nn1 — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) May 23, 2018

On loan with Anderlecht last season, Saief made 17 appearances while providing a goal after joining the club in January.

Saief featured for the USMNT prior to last summer’s Gold Cup before an injury took him out of action for the tournament. The midfielder also earned an appearance in the team’s win over Paraguay, but was not named to the most recent roster for Monday’s Bolivia match.