Matt Polster set to miss 4-5 months after suffering torn MCL

Chicago Fire

Matt Polster’s 2018 season had already been marred by injuries in the early going, but things have gotten even worse and now the Chicago Fire defender is set to miss a significant amount of time.

Polster underwent knee surgery on Thursday to repair a torn MCL suffered during training last Sunday. Polster had already been sidelined since the first match of the season due to a sprain in the same MCL he wound up tearing.

Now the Fire fullback is in danger of missing the remainder of the 2018 season, a brutal series of events for a player in the midst of the final year of his MLS contract.

Polster enjoyed a breakout 2017 season for the Fire, a campaign that saw him emerge as one of the best right backs in MLS after making the transition from central midfield to fullback.

