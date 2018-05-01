MLS Ticker: Sporting KC's Gutierrez undergoes surgery, Urena reportedly injured and more

Sporting KC will be without a key piece for an extended period of time.

The club announced that midfielder Felipe Gutierrez underwent successful sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. Gutierrez will be sidelined for two to three months.

Gutierrez joined Sporting KC this season and has been a vital part of the team’s hot start. The Chilean has started five matches this season, providing five goals.

Here’s a closer look at more MLS news and notes:

LAFC FORWARD URENA SUFFERS INJURY

LAFC’s starting forward is reportedly set for facial surgery.

According to Nacion, LAFC’s Marcu Urena is set for surgery on a facial injury suffered in Sunday’s win over the Seattle Sounders. A timeline for his return is not fully clear, although the report says he could miss roughly a month.

Urena has done the dirty work all season for LAFC, providing five assists in seven matches.

RED BULLS SIGN DEFENDER KUTLER

The Red Bulls II pipeline continues to produce for the New York Red Bulls.

On Tuesday, the club announced that fullback Ethan Kutler has been signed to an MLS contract. Kutler is the seventh player to make the leap from the USL side to the senior team.

“Ethan is another player that we think has progressed well during his time in USL, and he has earned this opportunity,” said head coach Jesse Marsch. “He understands our style of play and what we ask from our outside backs. We know he will continue to work hard and will be ready if called upon.”

Kutler was the Red Bulls’ second-round pick in 2017 and has made 25 minutes for Red Bulls II.

TWO FC DALLAS YOUNGSTERS TO TRAIN WITH BAYERN MUNICH

FC Dallas’ partnership with Bayern Munich will produce a unique opportunity for two academy players.

Homegrown signing Chris Richards and academy midfielder Thomas Roberts will visit Bayern Munich for a 10-day training stint.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for Chris and Thomas,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “Both of these players have bright futures and this experience with FC Bayern will give them great exposure to the sport on a global scale.”

“Giving young players opportunities to develop their skills, adding to their game has been our intention since we set up our international office in the U.S.,” FC Bayern Munich President of the Americas, Rudolf Vidal said. “We have a rigorous program lined up for the FC Dallas players and the coaches are excited to see what they will bring to the training sessions.”