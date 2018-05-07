MLS Week 10: A Look Back

It was a busy weekend across MLS with some big goals, some surprising results and one lopsided derby win.

Toronto FC cruised past the Union on Friday night to open the weekend. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls’ lopsided derby win over NYCFC headlined Saturday’s action. (READ)

Orlando City’s second half surge pushed the Lions to a sixth consecutive win. (READ)

Derby newcomers like Kaku and Florian Valot stood out for the New York Red Bulls. (READ)

NYCFC was left humbled by an “embarrassing” loss to their local rivals. (READ)

Luis Robles and Bradley Wright-Phillips continue to play their parts in derbies against NYCFC. (READ)

SBI broke down how the Red Bulls press strangled NYCFC. (READ)

Atlanta United’s new faces have the club looking like one of the best in MLS. (READ)

The Houston Dynamo’s fight helped the team earn a back-and-forth win over the Galaxy. (READ)

FC Dallas showed a short memory in a draw with LAFC. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders’ attack remained dormant in a frustrating tie with the Columbus Crew. (READ)

Ignacio Piatti continues to be “irreplaceable” for the Montreal Impact. (READ)

Toronto FC looks to be back on track after getting back to their winning ways in MLS. (READ)