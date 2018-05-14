MLS Week 11: A Look Back

Featured

It was a busy week across MLS with midweek and weekend games galore.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s MLS action:

The Seattle Sounders topped Toronto FC while Sporting KC held Atlanta United in Wednesday’s action. (READ)

In Friday’s lone match, the Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps exchanged goals in a thrilling tie. (READ)

Saturday’s action saw the New England Revolution top TFC while Nick Rimando notched his 200th win. (READ)

The Portland Timbers took down the Sounders while Atlanta United held on against Orlando on Sunday. (READ)

The “frustrated” Dynamo continue to drop points on the road. (READ)

FC Dallas continued to roll with another positive performance against the LA Galaxy. (READ)

The Philadelphia Union finally executed in the team’s first road win in a year. (READ)

NYCFC was happy with a bounce-back point against LAFC. (READ)

