MLS Week 12: A Look Back

It was a weekend filled with big goals, thrilling matches and several big red cards. Here’s a look back at MLS Week 12:

Toronto FC scored late to pick up a much-needed win over Orlando City. (READ)

The Portland Timbers toppled LAFC to headline Saturday’s MLS action. (READ)

In Sunday’s marquee match, the New York Red Bulls took down Atlanta United. (READ)

Ola Kamara’s winner helped propel the LA Galaxy over the Montreal Impact. (READ)

Sigi Schmid was left confused by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s dismissal. (READ)

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino had plenty to say about the refereeing following Atlanta United’s defeat. (READ)

TFC answered some questions with their win, but the team remains a work in progress. (READ)

Samuel Armenteros is the latest addition to make an impact for the Timbers. (READ)

The shutout streak and unbeaten run continued for the Columbus Crew. (READ)

An energetic Philadelphia Union team steamrolled Real Salt Lake in one of the team’s best performances of the season. (READ)

Kemar Lawrence is in good condition following an injury scare. (READ)

Minnesota United held strong in a draw with Sporting KC. (READ)