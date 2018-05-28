MLS Week 13: A Look Back

With U.S. Men’s National Team action looming, MLS still rolled on with a busy weekend headlined by one of the league’s top rivalries.

The LA Galaxy edged the San Jose Earthquakes in the Cali Clasico to headline Friday’s action. (READ)

On Saturday, the Chicago Fire won in Orlando while the Portland Timbers kept on rolling. (READ)

Sporting KC split points with the 10-man Columbus Crew in Sunday’s lone match. (READ)

—

Tim Parker and Ryan Meara headlined a strong defensive effort for the New York Red Bulls. (READ)

Sebastian Saucedo stepped up with a big goal in Real Salt Lake’s win over the Seattle Sounders. (READ)

The Sounders fell yet again as the team’s slide has continued. (READ)