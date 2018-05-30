MLS Week 14: A Midweek Look Ahead

Four teams from the Eastern Conference and a quartet from the Western Conference take to the field for a small midweek slate in Major League Soccer.

In the East, the top team in the standings visits one working on a playoff-worthy season, while a pair of teams beneath the red line square off in an important clash.

The pair of Texan teams in the top five of the West hit the road for the pair of late-night showdowns against teams looking to break out of the bottom of the standings.

Below is a look at the four games in MLS kicking off Week 14 on Wednesday.

Atlanta United at New England Revolution (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Seven points separates Atlanta United at the top of the East and New England in sixth.

The Five Stripes suffered two losses in their last three games, but they’ve had nine days to prepare for the Revs after suffering a home loss to the New York Red Bulls.

Brad Friedel’s Revs are in the middle of a spotty patch of results as well, as they have one win in their last four.

In order to get back on track and fend off a few surging teams beneath the red line, the Revs must find a way to silence Atlanta’s attack, or at least slow it down for long stretches while Teal Bunbury continues to capitalize on chances in front of goal.

Chicago Fire at Philadelphia Union (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Chicago’s trip to Talen Energy Stadium could be the most intriguing game of the four-game slate.

The Fire come into Philadelphia off a road victory in Orlando, while the Union enter on a three-game unbeaten streak extended by a 0-0 draw at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Veljko Paunovic is still dealing with a plethora of injuries in his squad, but he should have a fresh Nemanja Nikolic, who only played 45 minutes in Orlando.

The Union’s defense has been solid, while the front four in attack appears to be clicking, but they need more out of C.J. Sapong, who has one shot on goal in his last three appearances.

Houston Dynamo at Real Salt Lake (9:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Houston’s appeared out of nowhere in recent weeks to become one of the hottest teams in MLS.

Alberth Elis can’t stop scoring and the Dynamo are now sitting in fifth place ahead of their trip to Real Salt Lake.

The Claret and Cobalt have wins in two of their last three games, including a 1-0 road triumph over struggling Seattle in Week 13.

If the young back line of RSL can limit Elis’ chances, RSL should be able to earn its first win over Houston since April 30, 2016.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

FC Dallas has alternated a draw and win in its last four contest, and there’s a good chance it can steal road points against the LA Galaxy in Wednesday’s nightcap.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back for the Galaxy, but as we’ve mentioned countless times before, he isn’t the sole cure for the team’s shortcomings.

FC Dallas beat the Galaxy 3-2 at home in April, and its scored 10 goals in the last three meetings with Sigi Schmid’s side.