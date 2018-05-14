Monday Kickoff: Wenger eyes short-term project, Neymar tired of transfer talk and more

A star coach and a star player headline Monday’s news.

Arsene Wenger says he will only consider a “project that is achievable in the short-term” for his next job. (REPORT)

Neymar says he is “tired” of the transfer talk as rumors continue about a potential PSG exit. (READ)

Barcelona is reportedly willing to pay more than Antoine Griezmann’s contractual release clause to sign the French forward from Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

Wilfried Zaha says he does not plan to leave his “home” of Crystal Palace. (REPORT)

Mauro Icardi admitted he could be solid by Inter Milan if the club fails to lock up a Champions League spot. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone says he’s hoping to hold on to star goalkeeper Jan Oblak. (REPORT)

Ederson has signed a new contract with Manchester City that keeps him at the club through 2025. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out until November with a knee injury. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Juventus clinched the Serie A title to headline Sunday’s action. (READ)

Hoffenheim topped Dortmund, who was still able to seal a Champions League spot on Saturday. (READ)

Julian Green scored as Greuther Furth avoided relegation. (READ)

Dutch side Heerenveen is reportedly scouting Romain Gall. (READ)

Bobby Wood was sent off as Hamburg suffered relegation. (READ)

Keaton Parks is reportedly set for a USMNT call-up. (READ)