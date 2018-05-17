Projecting the USMNT squads for summer friendlies

This time of year is supposed to be the start of a celebration for the U.S. Men’s National Team. It’s send-off season, after all, and the trio of early summer matches are supposed to be for fine-tuning and building morale ahead of a World Cup.
Well, as we all know, that’s not what we’re in for this summer. It’s not a send-off or a celebration and the U.S. isn’t building towards much of anything at the current moment. Rather, the U.S. is simply looking to move on, and that process is ongoing.
The way to do that is to bring in new faces and, so far, the USMNT has done just that. Under interim boss Dave Sarachan, several young stars have been integrated, and that process is expected to continue. With matches against Bolivia, Ireland and France looming, the U.S. has three more games before the coach-hiring process starts and 2022 truly begins.
Over the three games, rosters will be rotated and players will be brought in and sent home. With the scheduling, Sarachan will have a fluid group of players coming in and out of camp. The idea, though, remains the same: build something, anything, going forward.
Here’s a look at a group of players you could see in the coming weeks:
GOALKEEPERS
Brad Guzan, Bill Hamid, Ethan Horvath, Zack Steffen, William Yarbrough
Outlook: As we know, there are plenty of players capable of stepping into the No. 1 goalkeeping spot, and one would expect several of them to get a look over the three matches.
Expect the focus to remain on the young options once again but, with Atlanta United on a bye, it makes plenty of sense to call in Brad Guzan for the Bolivia friendly. The veteran has been in good form with The Five Stripes and, with players like Alex Bono and Zack Steffen scheduled for matches that weekend, Guzan is a player you could see earn a nod. The same can be said for William Yarbrough, whose play with Leon over the years probably merited more USMNT looks.
When it comes to the European matches, expect Bill Hamid to lead the way after earning some time with FC Midtjylland down the stretch. Ethan Horvath, meanwhile, appears to be on the outs with Club Brugge, and a national team call-up could help market him for his next move. Other than that, Sarachan will probably decide between Steffen and Bono for the overseas trip and, with TFC struggling, Bono may be withheld as a favor to the club. Steffen is probably higher on the depth chart at this point anyway, and the European trip would be a good experience for the Columbus Crew starter
Missed The Cut: Jesse Gonzalez, Sean Johnson, Joe Bendik
DEFENDERS
John Brooks, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Justen Glad, Matt Miazga, Shaq Moore, Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson, Jorge Villafana, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman
Outlook: With perhaps the deepest pool of foreign-based talent, it’ll be interesting to see how Sarachan handles the defense. Does he opt for a few MLS options like Justen Glad, Tim Parker and Ike Opara, or does he stick with a similar group of players from abroad throughout the three matches?
It would make sense for him to pursue the latter idea, simply because there’s plenty of talent there to integrate. Players like Shaq Moore, Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson deserve at least one game and we all want to see the trio of John Brooks, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt Miazga on the field together for at least one match.
DeAndre Yedlin, meanwhile, is the biggest lock to take part in all three matches as he continues to evolve as one of the team’s leaders and more consistent pieces heading into next cycle.
Missed the Cut: Tim Ream, Tim Parker, Timmy Chandler, Matt Hedges, Ike Opara, Greg Garza, Eric Lichaj, Brandon Vincent,
MIDFIELDERS
Tyler Adams, Lynden Gooch, Weston McKennie, Darlington Nagbe, Keaton Parks, Christian Pulisic, Cristian Roldan, Rubio Rubin, Kenny Saief, Wil Trapp, Timothy Weah
Outlook: We know Christian Pulisic will be taking part in the Bolivia game at least but, with Dortmund’s tour of the U.S. coming, one would expect the midfielder to skip the European trip. Still, we get at least one game with the potential to see Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie on the field at the same time, so that’s nice. Still, it remains to be seen how Sarachan wants to balance his young midfielders, but one would hope he prioritizes giving the trio at least one game together.
The central midfield is an interesting place these days with several interesting options. Keaton Parks appears ready to make the leap while Darlington Nagbe and Wil Trapp can be counted on as the veteran presence. You can also add in a bit of a forgotten man like Kellyn Acosta and the center of the field has the potential to be a strength for this U.S. group.
Wing options are interesting as well once Pulisic leaves. Lynden Gooch could certainly leave Sunderland this summer, but was a bright spot for a bad team this year. Kenny Saief merits another look as does Timothy Weah. Add in Rubio Rubin, whose done well with Club Tijuana, and that should balance out the group with a few different looks out wide.
Missed the Cut: Marky Delgado, Alfredo Morales, Romain Gall, Paul Arriola, Kelyn Rowe, Kellyn Acosta, Alejandro Bedoya, Benny Feilhaber
FORWARDS
Dom Dwyer, Andrija Novakovich, C.J. Sapong, Josh Sargent, Bobby Wood, Gyasi Zardes
Outlook: Yikes. In many ways, the forward pool is the least-inspiring unit for the USMNT right now, but there’s at least some potential for things to go the right way this summer.
Josh Sargent is the headliner, obviously, and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares over the next few weeks and months. Is he being rushed a bit? Probably, but Sargent is a damn good forward that has impressed many during his time abroad. He’s still a teenager, so don’t expect the finished product, but this experience should be good for him.
The same could be said for Andrija Novakovich, who did as well as one could home during his loan spell this year. After that, the roster is a balance of familiar faces with varying levels of form.
Gyasi Zardes, for all of his faults, is hot as hell right now and has more than earned his chance at this. Dom Dwyer is in good form as well while C.J. Sapong provides a different look in a match in his home stadium. The key, though, is Bobby Wood, who really, really, really needs something to go well after a tough year with Hamburg.
Missed the Cut: Chris Mueller, Juan Agudelo, Teal Bunbury, Christian Ramirez, Clint Dempsey
There is no way I would take Gooch, Rubin, and Roldan over Gall, Amon, and Delgado as midfielders right now. Might take Rubin over Sapong as a forward, that is kind of a toss up at this point.
LikeLike
Steffen should be the 1, not Guzan. Guzan has had years to establish himself as Howard’s successor, and all he is is inconsistent. Steffen is statistically superior, faced 2 more shots and allowed 1 fewer goal, lower GAA, higher save %. Sarachan only hurts the team by maintaining “unearned continuity” that a successor will have to figure out and unwind. Keeper became a problem area at the end of the last cycle as Howard fades, and if we want the issue worked on rather than pretended about, move on to newer options.
Who gets called and starts should not relate to who is on a bye that week.
LikeLike
I’ll be curious how this gets handled because if you didn’t know who the opponents were, you’d suggest Americas players game 1, European players game 3, and maybe a transition in the middle before sending MLS players back. Except, we’re playing France in the last game so in theory you want your best team then, unless you don’t care if we win or look great.
This is part of where I get into how the “Big Dog” scheduling we have the rest of the year complicates using these games as pure talent evaluation exercises. Games like those encourage a coach to fall back on “Old Reliable” even if our results suggests they ain’t all that reliable. Cross-purposes.
LikeLike
The midfielders are about right if the goal is “tryout camp,” except I’d leave Roldan who has had some chances, home, and give Delgado a chance instead. As with Guzan, I am disinterested in us going around in the same circles as last cycle. The NT is not premised on “maybe if I give him 5 games he’ll turn the corner.” Generally speaking the good ones impress the first time out, like Pulisic.
LikeLike
Where are: Jesse Gonzalez? Kekutah Manneh? At least some of the focus should be on securing dual nationals before the drip becomes a flood out of the team, before we get in a full time coach who has different ideas.
LikeLike
Manneh has played a whopping 1 game since November, and you talked about unearned with Guzan, while agree he shouldn’t be #1 at least he is playing..
LikeLike
Yeah, I knew he’d made a move but didn’t know how it had turned out. I would say that for Jesse Gonzalez potential loss of a dual national should be a factor in alongside precisely how well he is playing. He’s playing pretty well enough and like Novakovich or Weah or the like, if I don’t cap him maybe someone else does. If I don’t take the risk maybe someone else does. But, yeah, not playing at all, fair point.
LikeLike
Jesse Gonzalez signed his one time switch papers so he is already secured and none of these games would cap tie any of the players anyway.
LikeLike
The forward line looks a little too much like last Gold Cup. Jozy and Ramirez need calls and then leave some of Dwyer/ Sapong/ Zardes at home. Act like we’d like to score some goals.
LikeLike
Jozy is injured and likely not available for at least the Bolivia match. While I think Jozy is good and when he is healthy he is presently the best forward among the USA’s hopefuls, his history of injury makes him an unreliable player and rather unlikely for 2022.
LikeLike
I didn’t know he was hurt, and it’s kind of a point that he probably wouldn’t hold up for any world cup we might make — but — are you seriously suggesting the guys I said leave home are the future of the NT instead? To me it feels like calling up Gold Cup again and then wow we figure out for a second time they still can’t score on a bigger stage. Unnecessary. Call in someone with a less obvious “this is bound to disappoint” likelihood.
It’s kind of like defender during the past 4 years. It was like they knew it was no good but lacked the guts to start trying truly new people.
LikeLike
Of the keepers in MLS with significant numbers of games, Melia, Maurer and Howard have the lowest percentage of goals allowed per shots on goal. That stat should matter 10 games into the season. I would argue that anyone with a stat worse than Howard are probably not the answer, but Melia and Maurer both pass that test. It is harder to compare across leagues due to both different talent levels and the details of how SOG are defined.
Also, it is harder to figure out which keepers made stops they should not have been able to or who , like LAFC’s Miller, make a save on a PK only to see the rebound shot go in. It would be better to discount PKs completely and to penalize for RCs and/or PK fouls since a PK that came as a result of a keeper’s foul should be counted. (Among MLS keepers, presently only Howard and Guzan have RCs).
LikeLike
I don’t know if Melia is the guy for the Nats due to age and experience but I watch him on a regular basis and he is a hard working, athletic keeper who makes ridiculous saves regularly while hardly slipping up. I believe he at least deserves a look in camp.
LikeLike
Isn’t Gooch and Saief injured, and Horvath has started the last 2 games for Brugge so maybe he has turned a corner. Emo just got a start, wouldn’t this be a good time to call him up for the 2 Euro friendlies. No Roldan please.
LikeLike