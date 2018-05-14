PSG hires Thomas Tuchel as new manager

Timothy Weah has a new manager at Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a coach familiar with the development of a talented young American.

PSG issued the long-awaited announcement on Monday that Thomas Tuchel has been hired as the club’s manager. Tuchel previously managed Borussia Dortmund and was in charge during Christian Pulisic’s breakthrough season in 2016.

Tuchel replaces Unai Emery, who led PSG to the league title this season.

“It is with great joy, pride and ambition that I join this great world football club that is Paris Saint-Germain,” Tuchel said. “I look forward to working with all these great players, all of whom are among the best on the planet. With my staff, we will do everything to help the team push their limits to the highest international level.

“There is extraordinary potential in Paris and this is the most exciting challenge that has come to me. I am also looking forward to discovering Parc des Princes, a legendary European football stadium with a fantastic atmosphere.”

While Tuchel’s main focus will be getting the best out of players like Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Marco Verrati, the German manager could also play a big part in Weah’s future. The young American forward made two league appearances for the club this season and recently made his USMNT debut back in March.