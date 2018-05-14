PSG hires Thomas Tuchel as new manager

PSG hires Thomas Tuchel as new manager

European Soccer

PSG hires Thomas Tuchel as new manager

Timothy Weah has a new manager at Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a coach familiar with the development of a talented young American.

PSG issued the long-awaited announcement on Monday that Thomas Tuchel has been hired as the club’s manager. Tuchel previously managed Borussia Dortmund and was in charge during Christian Pulisic’s breakthrough season in 2016.

Tuchel replaces Unai Emery, who led PSG to the league title this season.

“It is with great joy, pride and ambition that I join this great world football club that is Paris Saint-Germain,” Tuchel said. “I look forward to working with all these great players, all of whom are among the best on the planet. With my staff, we will do everything to help the team push their limits to the highest international level.

“There is extraordinary potential in Paris and this is the most exciting challenge that has come to me. I am also looking forward to discovering Parc des Princes, a legendary European football stadium with a fantastic atmosphere.”

While Tuchel’s main focus will be getting the best out of players like Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Marco Verrati, the German manager could also play a big part in Weah’s future. The young American forward made two league appearances for the club this season and recently made his USMNT debut back in March.

, , European Soccer

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • BSU SC

    This will be veeery interesting to watch, both on the PSG end of things and waiting to see who Dortmund brings in.

    Like

    Reply
  • ac

    Could be interesting as he has a history of letting youth have their chance. We may see more of Weah getting longer minutes in cup games, possibly league games, etc.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home