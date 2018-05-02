Report: D.C. United linked with Tevez, Torres as club pursues big-name striker

D.C. United’s attacking weakness is plain to see, but it appears the club is eyeing a big-name fix this summer.

According to Goal, Carlos Tevez and Fernando Torres have joined Mario Balotelli as potential signings for D.C., who will be looking to make a big splash with a move to the brand-new Audi Field looming. According to the report, Torres’ status as a free agent makes him particularly intriguing as he would require no transfer fee once his contract ends in June.

Tevez rejoined Boca Juniors back in January following a frustrating stint in China. The former Manchester City striker is now 34-years-old but has scored three times in five matches since returning to Argentina.

Torres, also 34, has made 24 league appearances for Atletico Madrid, with all but five of those appearances coming as a substitute. The Spanish striker has scored three goals this season after scoring eight and 11 in his past two seasons.

D.C. United’s attack has struggled a bit this season, scoring just eight goals in seven matches. Last season, Luciano Acosta and Patrick Mullins led the team in goals with just five apiece.