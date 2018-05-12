Report: Dutch side Heerenveen scouting Romain Gall

Romain Gall’s strong run of form has caught the eyes of Dutch outfit Heerenveen, a report stated on Saturday.

According to FeanOnline, scouts from the Eredivisie club were in attendance at Sundsvall’s 3-0 league victory over Brommapojkarna to see the French-American winger. Gall, has made a huge impact over the last few weeks, totaling four goals and one assist in his last four appearances. He bagged an assist in Sundsvall’s third and final goal at Norrporten Arena on Saturday.

The former Columbus Crew man is currently under contract with Sundsvall until the end of 2019. The 23-year-old has already matches his season stats from a year ago, which has helped Sundsvall to a 3-1-3 record through their opening seven matches this season.

Heerenveen was knocked out of the Eredivisie’s Europa League qualification playoffs on Saturday, falling 5-5 on aggregate to FC Utrecht. Heerenveen was eliminated via the away goal tiebreaker, ultimately finishing eighth in the Dutch top-flight this campaign.