Report: Earnie Stewart front-runner for USMNT GM job

A front-runner has reportedly emerged for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s general manager position.

ESPN is reporting that Philadelphia Union executive and former USMNT midfielder Earnie Stewart is in talks with the federation over the GM role. Stewart is currently serving as technical director with the Union having previously worked with Dutch sides NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar.

According to the report, Stewart’s hiring is “essentially a done deal”, although the two sides still need to negotiate the executive’s departure from the Union.

A committee chaired by Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra and former U.S. women’s national team player Angela Hucles has handled the search for the GM. NYCFC’s Claudio Reyna has also reportedly been considered.