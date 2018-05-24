Report: Earnie Stewart front-runner for USMNT GM job

A front-runner has reportedly emerged for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s general manager position.
ESPN is reporting that Philadelphia Union executive and former USMNT midfielder Earnie Stewart is in talks with the federation over the GM role. Stewart is currently serving as technical director with the Union having previously worked with Dutch sides NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar.
According to the report, Stewart’s hiring is “essentially a done deal”, although the two sides still need to negotiate the executive’s departure from the Union.
A committee chaired by Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra and former U.S. women’s national team player Angela Hucles has handled the search for the GM. NYCFC’s Claudio Reyna has also reportedly been considered.
I can live with that. The reality is that the first person holding this position will be a bit of a guinea pig as US Soccer works out the particulars and practical application of the job. ES combines an illustrious career for USMNT, overseas, and tons of front office experience. Hard to find much fault with this selection.
LikeLike
What is the role of the GM? On an ordinary soccer team the role would cover talent scouting and recruitment. But is that the HC and AC’s job here, or is he more like the business manager who does logistics, hotels, buses, training fields, and hires staff including the HC? When you have one team that meets irregularly and with significant breaks how much of scouting is the coach?
LikeLike
I liked him from the team, smart, hard working, overachiever. I also think the fact he’s a career GM with no apparent coaching aspirations might be good for harmony, since sometimes these jobs breed HC/TD conflicts when the TD also thinks he could coach. I do have the division of labor question above, which I would tie in to, I think his value is in personnel. And then my other concern would be that 3 years ago this would be a brilliant unimpeccable choice, but 3 years later Philly has made the playoffs once as a 6 seed, in his first season there. It’s kind of like Kreis 2 jobs later, you start to wonder. But this will be a much better talent pool and I think if given a more blank check than Philly he could find us a good coach. I think he with his own NT history would be less likely to “go along with” some rubbish pick conceptualized by the front office.
LikeLike
It was all over different sites yesterday. Why is this website always a day behind with news?
LikeLike
How to advance in your career without actually succeeding along the way.
LikeLike
What does Michael Bradley have to do with this?
LikeLike
Now Hire Tata as the head coach and we are heading in the right direction.
LikeLike