Report: Geoff Cameron linked with MLS move

One U.S. Men’s National Team star has been linked with a move back to MLS.

On Tuesday, MLSSoccer.com reported that Cameron, 32-year-old Stoke City defender, is considering a move to MLS this summer. Several MLS teams are reported to be interested in the former Houston Dynamo central defender, but no talks are in advanced stages as of yet. If signed, Cameron would likely be a Designated Player.

Cameron has played a number of positions throughout his career, including center back, right back, and defensive midfielder. There are a number of teams in MLS right now with needs in those areas, which will make Cameron a high-quality target this summer.

The New York Times reported last week that, due to a relegation clause in Cameron’s contract with Stoke City, which reportedly would last through 2020, Stoke will be forced to sell Cameron this summer, making a move to MLS a bit more likely.

Cameron would be subject to the league’s Allocation Process. The LA Galaxy currently hold the top spot followed by D.C. United and the Colorado Rapids, giving those teams the first crack at signing the veteran.