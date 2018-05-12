Report: Keaton Parks set for USMNT call-up

The U.S. Men’s National Team continues to bring along younger prospects, and it appears at least one new face is set to join the squad after breaking through with a Portuguese giant.

According to reports fro Portugal, Keaton Parks is set to be called in to the USMNT ahead of the upcoming trio of summer friendlies. The U.S. is set to face Bolivia on May 28 at Talen Energy Stadium before heading to Europe to face Ireland and France. While the Bolivia match is expected to feature several MLS regulars, the two European-based matches are expected to be played with primarily talent from abroad.

Parks has been a regular for Benfica’s second team and made his debut for the senior group in November. The 20 year old appeared in three league matches for the first team while also featuring in two cup matches.

The midfielder has previously featured for the U.S. at the youth level, featuring for the U-20s in 2017.