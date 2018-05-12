Report: Keaton Parks set for USMNT call-up

Report: Keaton Parks set for USMNT call-up

U.S. Men's National Team

Report: Keaton Parks set for USMNT call-up

The U.S. Men’s National Team continues to bring along younger prospects, and it appears at least one new face is set to join the squad after breaking through with a Portuguese giant.

According to reports fro Portugal, Keaton Parks is set to be called in to the USMNT ahead of the upcoming trio of summer friendlies. The U.S. is set to face Bolivia on May 28 at Talen Energy Stadium before heading to Europe to face Ireland and France. While the Bolivia match is expected to feature several MLS regulars, the two European-based matches are expected to be played with primarily talent from abroad.

Parks has been a regular for Benfica’s second team and made his debut for the senior group in November. The 20 year old appeared in three league matches for the first team while also featuring in two cup matches.

The midfielder has previously featured for the U.S. at the youth level, featuring for the U-20s in 2017.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home