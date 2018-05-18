Report: MLS set to introduce new funds targeting young transfers

Major League Soccer is announcing a new pot of money to be in use starting in July called the “Youth Transfer Fund,” according to The Athletic.

This new fund is said to “incentivize teams to identify and sign young international players who could be sold at a profit in the future”, according to the report. The goal is to sign players outside of the league or Americans not affiliated with an MLS club.

This money would reportedly be around $3 million and would be restricted to players 20 or younger. That $3 million would be available for teams to use through the 2022 season.

The biggest part of this new money would be to sign players, develop them and then sell them for-profit in the future.

Many players who are in the league currently would have been perfect candidates for the Youth Transfer Fund. Atlanta United’s Miguel Almirón is one of a few different youth internationals that could be used in this pot in later years.

Another part of the report said that this pot can only be used to purchase the contract of the player and can’t be used for a loan deal. Also, this pot doesn’t add any more international slots on the roster.

Recent News

  • Keeping it Real

    Does Garber not understand that teams will be a lot more profitable if they can sell their academy kids for a price and not everyone leave for a free?

    When is the next MLS commissioner election?

  • GeoGio

    Almiron is 24. I think you mean Barco would have been eligible. Although this pot, $3 mill over 4 years, wouldnt have made much of a dent in the fee Atlanta paid.

    • dn

      “Old Guy Fund”
      “Good Player But-Not-Jesus Fund”
      “Ordinary Average Guy Fund”
      “Young Guy With Potential But Not Ready For Euro Time Fund”
      “Domestic Kid Gets Shafted Fund”

  • Gary Page

    Oh, boy, another level of complexity added to the salary issue. Do away with these mickey mouse rules and just double or triple the salary cap.

