Report: Patrick Vieira feels contact from Arsenal a ‘token gesture’

Major League Soccer

With longtime Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gone from the club, many wondered who would be his successor.

Former Arsenal midfielder and current NYCFC manager Patrick Vieira was one of the possible replacements to take over the London club after stating he was ready to make the jump to Europe.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal has contacted Vieira within the last 24 hours but the 41-year-old was disappointed with the call. Vieira reportedly felt the call was a ‘token gesture’ and was left disappointed.

Since taking the NYCFC head coaching job in December 2015, Vieira has a record of 37-25-20 with a 45% winning percentage. It is unsure if Vieira will look elsewhere in Europe for a managerial position or remain with the MLS club until the end of his contract on Dec. 31st 2018.

