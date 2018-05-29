Report: Tottenham considering move for Christian Pulisic

There is no shortage of transfer rumors surrounding U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic, and you can apparently add another Premier League team to the growing list of clubs supposedly interested in his services.
The Telegraph is reporting that Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham are the latest English side looking to make a run at Pulisic.
Spurs had been targeting Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham. However he is expected to remain at Craven Cottage after they won promotion to the Premier League last weekend.
Pulisic not only provides versatility on the pitch, but he is also reportedly desired by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who has been vocal about his desire to tap into the American market.
Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked to the 19-year-old, but it’s uncertain how serious any clubs are in ponying up the reported £50 million Dortmund is asking for him.
“he is also reportedly desired by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who has been vocal about his desire to tap into the American market.” Sounds like a recipe for disaster. Only go if the coach has a place for you on his gameday roster. If it’s just to sell jerseys, stay at Dortmund.
After how they treated Dempsey, my two cents, this is bias central, stay at Dortmund where they play you on your own merits.
My one concern is he looked exhausted yesterday, I thought he should have been left off or pulled at half. We might consider leaving him off some callups this fall. Get the dude some rest.
Additionally, I think Tottenham has more good midfielders than Liverpool so it would be harder for him to get playing time at Spurs. Also, Coach Klopp at Liverpool seems to have admired CP for some time and was coach at Dortmund when Pulisic was first signed and when he lit up the field with their youth team. I think he should stay at Dortmund at least another year, but if he goes, Liverpool is probably the best choice in the EPL.
England isn’t the be all, end all. There’s no need to rush out of Dortmund. Lucien Favre is a well respected coach, they qualified for the C.L. and he’s an everyday starter. Pulisic still needs consistency in his game before moving on, IMO.
%100!
Oh please, no. Sounds about one step removed from being a $10M purchase by Beckham FC to publicize soccer in Miami.
