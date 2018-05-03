Report: USMNT goalkeeper William Yarbrough considering move to Quakes

William Yarbrough is reportedly considering a move to MLS in an effort to further his national team career.

According to AS, the Leon goalkeeper is considering a potential move to the San Jose Earthquakes. Yarbrough is reportedly considering a move as a way to jump back into the U.S. Men’s National Team picture, and moving to MLS would put him in a closer spotlight when it comes to making a push for World Cup 2022.

The report adds that Yarbrough’s role as Leon’s No. 1 is also in danger as the club has eyes on signing Rodolfo Cota, who recently helped lead Chivas de Guadalajara to the CONCACF Champions League crown.

Yarbrough, 29, joined Leon from Pachuca in 2013 and has since made 109 league appearances for the Liga MX club. The goalkeeper has made 29 appearances for the club through the 2017-18 season and has appeared for the USMNT three times since making his debut in 2015.

If Yarbrough’s ultimate goal is the national team, he’ll face some tough competition from the likes of Bill Hamid, Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, Alex Bono and Jesse Gonzalez, who have been called in for recent camps.