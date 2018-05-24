Report: USMNT line up September friendlies aganst Brazil, Mexico

With the U.S. Men’s National Team preparing for their next set of international friendlies, dates and locations have been reportedly set for their fixtures coming this September.

According to Yahoo, the USMNT action this fall begins with a Sept. 7 clash with international heavyweights Brazil at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. It will be the United States’ first fixture following the 2018 World Cup.

Following their clash with Brazil, the U.S. will reportedly square off with CONCACAF rivals Mexico on Sept. 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Both friendlies are expected to be announced officially in the coming days.

The U.S. has faced off with Argentina and Brazil in their only fixtures at MetlifeStadium in the past. The stadium also hosted the 2016 Copa America Centenario final and could play host to the 2026 World Cup if a joint bid by the United States, Canada, and Mexico is successful.

But first, the USMNT will host Bolivia on Memorial Day at Talen Energy Stadium.