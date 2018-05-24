Report: Wayne Rooney edges closer to D.C. United deal after tour

Wayne Rooney is inching closer to officially joining D.C. United as he is exploring the city and the team’s new stadium.

According to the Washington Post, Rooney arrived in the nation’s capital on Wednesday and will undergo a physical with the team on Thursday. In the meantime, he toured Audi Field, the club’s new stadium, and will meet with general manager Jason Levein no later than Friday, when he flies back to England.

The two sides aren’t expected to reach a deal by then, but they hope “to feel good about where things are headed”.

There are some terms in place, however. Rooney would have a deal that would last through the 2020 season and pay him $5 million per year. He wouldn’t be eligible to join the team until the summer transfer window opens on July 10, four days before Audi Field is scheduled to open.