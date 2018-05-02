Revs trade Lee Nguyen to LAFC in deadline day blockbuster

Lee Nguyen is finally on his way out of New England in a deadline-day blockbuster that is sending him to one of the most dangerous attacking teams in Major League Soccer.

The Revolution has dealt Nguyen to Los Angeles FC in exchange for a package that could increase in value up to $950,000 in allocation money.

The Revs receive $350,000 in General Allocation Money and $350,000 in Targeted Allocation Money from LAFC. The total amount of allocation money could rise up to $950,000, and New England could receive LAFC’s natural first-round pick in the 2019 or 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

The trade was finalized just before the close of the MLS transfer/trade window, and comes shortly after LAFC announced the loss of March Urena for a month after facial surgery.

Nguyen has yet to play a minute in 2018 after demanding a trade from New England during the offseason. Nguyen initially held out of preseason training camp, but eventually returned to the team, where he was kept on the bench while the Revs enjoyed a strong start to the season.

LAFC adds Nguyen to an attack that has already established itself as one of the best in MLS. He immediately gives LAFC depth in the attacking midfield role, where Carlos Vela has played. With Vela expected to miss time while with Mexico during the World Cup, Nguyen can step in and help fill that void, and Nguyen’s presence also gives LAFC coach Bob Bradley the option to deploy Vela as a forward or winger.