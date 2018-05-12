Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Minnesota hosts Quakes, Galaxy face FC Dallas and more

Following a thrilling Friday night opener, the weekend continues in MLS with a busy slate of Saturday action.

The schedule starts in Minnesota as the Loons look to bounce back from a midweek loss to LAFC. Next up is a clash with the San Jose Earthquakes, a team struggling under new coach Mikael Stahre.

A pair of intraconference clashes continue through the afternoon as the Philadelphia Union visit the Montreal Impact before the LA Galaxy take on FC Dallas as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and co. look to break out of a funk.

In the evening, the Chicago Fire face the Columbus Crew while Toronto FC faces the New England Revolution to headline the 7:30 slate. The night then closes with a pair of interconference matches as the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United visit the Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake, respectively.

Here is a rundown of Saturday’s MLS action:

San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United (Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

After Florian Jungwirth’s damning indictment of the San Jose Earthquakes last week, Mikael Stahre’s team must respond against the only side it’s beaten in 2018.

The Quakes knocked off Minnesota United 3-2 in Week 1, but since then it’s been all downhill for a team trying to get its chemistry right.

The Loons are at the end of a tough stretch in which it hosted Vancouver and traveled to LAFC for a midweek contest. The wear and tear of the busy week might be the perfect formula for the Loons to slip up against the Quakes.

Philadelphia Union at Montreal Impact (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, CTV, ESPN+)

Two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference face off at Stade Saputo with a win needed in the worst way.

Philadelphia lost the first two matches of its three-game road trip, and unless things drastically change in attack, they could be headed back home on a three-game losing streak.

Montreal stumbled in Chicago Wednesday after scoring four goals Saturday. Ignacio Piatti’s production dropped off significantly against the Fire, as Mo Adams limited his impact.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Univision)

It turns out Zlatan Ibrahimovic can’t in fact play defense and save the LA Galaxy.

The wretched Galaxy back line, which conceded eight goals in the last three games, takes its circus to Frisco Saturday to take on a FC Dallas side looking to get back on track.

Don’t be surprised if the Maxi Urruti-led attack creates a plethora of chances and follows the recent trend by knocking in a few goals versus the Galaxy.

Chicago Fire at Columbus Crew (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The Eastern Conference clash of Midwestern rivals at Mapfre Stadium could be a sneaky good game on the Week 11 slate.

Chicago is finally starting to work its way into a rhythm with points in three of its last four games, while Columbus is rolling again with a four-game unbeaten run.

Defender Kevin Ellis has been the X-factor in recent weeks for the Fire, as he scored back-to-back goal for the first time in his career.

Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes is one off Martinez’s Golden Boot pace with six tallies.

Toronto FC at New England Revolution (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Eventually Toronto FC is going to rid itself of its current bad run of form.

However, it might not come at Gillette Stadium against the New England Revolution, who need to rebound from a deflating loss in Montreal.

The home team has won each of the last four meetings between the Reds and Revs, with the Revs winning twice over the 2017 MLS Cup champion a year ago.

New York Red Bulls at Colorado Rapids (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The reward for thumping rival NYCFC is a trip to Commerce City, Colorado for the New York Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls haven’t won in Colorado since 2007, but Saturday seems like the best chance to end the drought given the form of both teams.

Jesse Marsch’s team is on a two-game winning streak, while the Rapids have lost three in a row.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

D.C. United returns to the field after a week off with the Wayne Rooney rumors swirling around.

However, the focus for the Black and Red in Utah Saturday night is to stop Nick Rimando from achieving a milestone against his former club. Rimando is sitting on 199 regular-season victories, and Saturday is his best chance yet to become the first MLS goalkeeper to reach 200 wins.

A win would also be a welcome sight for Mike Petke’s team, who enter with three losses in four games.