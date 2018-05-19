Saturday MLS Scoreboard: NYCFC takes on Rapids Timbers face LAFC, and more

LAFC’s clash with the Portland Timbers serves as an obvious headliner for an intriguing Saturday of MLS action.

Both LAFC and the Timbers enter the match nursing winning streaks as the two sides have looked among the elite out West. Before that, though, one of the East’s elite takes the field as NYCFC hosts the Colorado Rapids an what Patrick Vieira will hope could be a good bounce-back match following a two-match winless run.

Following the Vancouver Whitecaps’ match against FC Dallas, the East returns to prominence as the Columbus Crew take on the New England Revolution in a battle of two of the conference’s dark horses.

Here’s a closer look at Saturday’s MLS action:

Colorado Rapids at New York City FC (Saturday, 1 p.m. ESPN+)

Everything sets up for an easy NYCFC victory on Saturday afternoon, as the struggling Colorado Rapids come to Yankee Stadium.

The Rapids enter on a four-game losing streak and is playing at a less than ideal time that would still be morning in Commerce City.

The opening game on Saturday’s slate should give NYCFC an opportunity to right the ship after earning one win in the last four contests.

LAFC at Portland Timbers (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Fox)

Fox’s follow-up to the FA Cup final should be an intriguing affair between LAFC and the Portland Timbers.

LAFC hasn’t lost since the 5-0 thumping it received from Atlanta on April 7, while Portland is in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

The key to the contest, as it is for most Timbers games, is Diego Chara, who must shut down the central channel of the field to force LAFC to play exclusively on the wings.

Vancouver Whitecaps at FC Dallas (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, CTV, ESPN+)

The Vancouver Whitecaps continued to disappoint at home earlier in the week, as they dropped points in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Now Carl Robinson’s side must find a way to steal those points back on the road against FC Dallas.

That’s going to be a tough task for the Whitecaps, as FC Dallas has a single loss on its resume this season.

However, it’s worth noting the Whitecaps won, 4-0, in their last trip to Frisco on July 29, 2017.

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia Union (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Nick Rimando leads Real Salt Lake to the northeast on Saturday after he picked up his 200th win in Week 11 over D.C. United.

Both RSL and the Union received solid contributions from Homegrown players early in the season, and that should continue Saturday as one of the key matchups features RSL forward Corey Baird against Union center back Auston Trusty.

Columbus Crew at New England Revolution (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The best game on Saturday night takes place at Gillette Stadium, where two East contenders square off.

Columbus and New England are both in the second tier of East teams, and they’re looking to join Atlanta, NYCFC, Orlando and the Red Bulls in the mix of serious contenders.

Two of the top American goal scorers will be on display on Saturday, as Gyasi Zardes and his eight goals face off against Teal Bunbury and his five tallies.

D.C. United at San Jose Earthquakes (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Week 12’s late-night affair might put you to sleep in the first half, or it could be a contest with a handful of goals.

The Quakes showed some life on the road Wednesday in a 2-2 draw with Vancouver, while D.C. is in the middle of a brutal west coast swing before the opening of Audi Field.

The Black and Red won last season’s matchup 4-0 in one of the final games at RFK Stadium.