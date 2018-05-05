Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Red Bulls crushing NYCFC, Impact top Revs and more

The first installment of the Hudson River Derby headlines a busy Saturday of MLS Week 10 action.

The New York Red Bulls play host to a New York City FC side currently boasting the best record in the league, and Patrick Vieira’s squad will head into its visit across the Hudson with confidence after finally breaking through at Red Bull Arena last year.

Los Angeles FC is back at Banc of California Stadium for its second match in its new home, and a tough test awaits in the form of FC Dallas. Bob Bradley’s side earned a dramatic win in its home opener a week ago, and will now have to try and beat the league’s stingiest defense.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is headed to Texas, where the LA Galaxy begin a lengthy road trip with a visit to BBVA Compass Stadium to take on the Houston Dynamo.

Atlanta United has been the hottest team in the league in the past month, and will try to keep its unbeaten run rolling with a win at Toyota Park against a tricky Chicago Fire squad.

The SBI staff will be providing regular updates from all of today’s MLS matches here in the Scoreboard, so be sure to follow along with all of the action here throughout the day. As always, feel free to share your thoughts on the goals, big decisions and big plays in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action:

Red Bulls 3, NYCFC 0 (Second Half)

Less than two minutes in, the Red Bulls took the lead through Alejandro Romero ‘Kaku’ Gamarra. Bradley Wright-Phillips broke through the defense, forcing a tough save out of Sean Johnson. Unfortunately for NYCFC, Kaku was waiting on the backpost for 1-0.

Moments later, it was 2-0 as the Red Bulls scored their second with four minutes. Florian Valot’s initial shot was deflected up and over a helpless Johnson, who could only watch as the shot trickled in.

After a relatively quiet half hour, the Red Bulls added yet another on a Wright-Phillips finish. Moments after seeing a one-on-one saved by Johnson, the English striker was left with a free header from inside the six, extending the lead to 3-0 in the 35th minute.

Impact 4, Revolution 2 (Final)

With just seconds left before the whistle, the Impact scored to snag the lead just before halftime. Anthony Jackson-Hamel provided the goal, giving the Impact the advantage heading into the second half.

Shortly into the second stanza, Jackson-Hamel scored another to push the lead to two. Both goals were assisted by Ignacio Piatti, who became the club’s all-time assist leader in the process.

The Impact added two more in rapid succession through Raheem Edwards and Piatti, who pushed the lead to 4-0 on goals in the 65th and 68th minutes, respectively. Wilfried Zahibo scored for the Revs a few minutes later before adding a second, giving somewhat of a consolation to a big-time Impact performance.

Man of the Match: With one goal and three assists on his 100th MLS game, Ignacio Piatti once again proved his worth with the Impact. With the tally, the Argentine became the franchise’s all-time assist leader with a total of 26.

Moment of the Match: Roaming into the Revolution’s end, Ignacio Piatti locates Raheem Edwards to his right side. The young Canadian international’s goal brought the score to 3-0 and Piatti to the Impact’s all-time assist leader title.

Match to Forget: Despite a pretty solid performance in the first half, Andrew Farrell along with his defensive corps cracked under pressure. For Farrell specifically, Piatti was simply too much to handle and his team fell short.

LAFC vs. FC Dallas (3:55 p.m. ET, Univision)

After being served the entree of the Hudson River derby, FC Dallas and LAFC get together for the second game at Banc of California Stadium.

FC Dallas struggled against NYCFC in Week 9, while LAFC pulled out a win in its home opener over Seattle.

Saturday could mark the debut of Lee Nguyen in an LAFC jersey after his trade at the end of the transfer window from the New England Revolution.

Minnesota United vs. Whitecaps (2 p.m. ET, CTV, ESPN+)

The Whitecaps halted a three-game losing streak in Week 9 by beating RSL at BC Place.

Now the Whitecaps take to the road to face Minnesota United, who reinforced its defense with the addition of Eric Miller in a trade with the Colorado Rapids.

The blow of the Loons’ injury crisis has been softened a bit by the impact of Darwin Quintero, who has two goals and an assist in three appearances.

Sounders vs. Crew (4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The home team has won each of the last three meetings between the Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders.

The Crew received an attacking boost from Mike Grella against San Jose, and he should feature in more of a role at CenturyLink Field.

Things are still ugly for the Sounders, and they’re getting close to must-win territory as they languish in the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Fire vs. Atlanta United (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The showdown of Eastern Conference contenders at Toyota Park takes a backseat to some of the high-profile games in Week 10, but it’s still an intriguing clash.

Atlanta United comes into the match with the Chicago Fire on a seven-game unbeaten run, while Veljko Paunovic’s team stole a draw by way of Alan Gordon in Toronto in Week 9.

The victorious team in two meetings last season recorded a clean sheet.

Dynamo vs. Galaxy (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic traveling road show enters Houston Saturday, as the two teams trying to work out early-season issues face off.

The LA Galaxy’s defense has been less than stellar and manager Sigi Schmid is still trying to figure out how to use all of his attacking pieces when healthy.

Houston is absolute mess right now with two wins from seven games, one of which came against a weakened TFC team. A win would be a welcome sight for the Dynamo after dropping two games at home already.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Rapids (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Colorado has been Sporting Kansas City’s Achilles’ heel over the last two seasons.

The Rapids enter Children’s Mercy Park with three wins and a draw in their last five games against Peter Vermes and Co.

Sporting KC enter as the favorite to win as the Western Conference leader against a Colorado team on a two-game losing streak.

Earthquakes vs. Timbers (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

This week’s MLS After Dark offering returns to San Jose, where the Earthquakes are in search of their first win since Week 1.

Portland reversed its poor early-season form with two straight wins, but it had a tough time against the Quakes in 2017 giving up five goals over three meetings.