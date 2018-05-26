Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Sounders tied with RSL, Revs ahead of Whitecaps and more

Following a busy Friday night of MLS action, Saturday’s schedule kicks on with seven more matches.

The day starts in Seattle as Real Salt Lake pays a visit to the Seattle Sounders in a Western Conference clash.Later on in the day, the focus turns towards the Eastern Conference as the New York Red Bulls face the Philadelphia Union while the Chicago Fire take on Orlando City.

A pair of Western Conference contenders will look to take care of business in the night’s late games as LAFC and the Portland Timbers take on the Colorado Rapids and D.C. United, respectively.

Here’s a closer look at the day’s action:

Sounders 0, RSL 0 (Halftime)

The first half was highly contentious, featuring five yellow cards in the opening 45. The amount of cards was equal to the amount of shots, with the Sounders firing five to RSL’s zero. Nick Rimando was forced to save two of those five, preserving the draw heading into the half.

Whitecaps 0, Revs 1

The Revs took the lead in the 26th minute through an unfortunate Whitecaps own goal. A Cristian Penilla cross into the box created a bit of danger before Aly Ghazal’s sliding attempt at a clearance went flying into the Whitecaps’ net.

Philadelphia Union at New York Red Bulls (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Philadelphia established itself as the best of the lower tier of teams in MLS with wins over RSL and Montreal, but now it wants to prove it’s more than that.

The perfect opportunity presents itself Saturday, as the Union travel up I-95 to play the Red Bulls, who enter with plenty of confidence following a 3-1 road triumph in Atlanta.

Although Luis Robles is still out, the Red Bulls will have Tyler Adams and Kemar Lawrence available for selection after injury scares Sunday.

Chicago Fire at Orlando City (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Chicago and Orlando are trending downward entering their Week 13 clash, as they both come into the game at Orlando City Stadium on two-game losing streaks.

The Lions are in better shape given their early-season success, but they can’t afford to slip up for a third straight game, especially because it takes place at home.

Veljko Paunovic’s Fire need to find a fire inside them to get out of their slump, and they are in danger of falling further down the East if they lose Saturday and in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Montreal Impact at Minnesota United (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Saturday’s MLS schedule isn’t great by any stretch of the imagination, but Montreal’s trip to TCF Bank Stadium could be the worst of the collection.

The Impact have one win in their last eight games, with two losing streaks of more than three games already in their possession,

Minnesota United’s dealt with crushing injuries, and it is still working through dealing with the losses of Kevin Molino and Ethan Finlay.

The Loons also have to overcome the defensive downfalls of Francisco Calvo, which are making him look more like Vadim Demidov.

Portland Timbers at Colorado Rapids (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The red-hot Portland Timbers are the only reason why you should show up to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday.

Giovanni Savarese’s team carries a five-game winning streak into a clash with the Colorado Rapids, who have been nothing short of terrible, which might be a compliment to them right now.

The only thing going for the Rapids entering Week 13 is the home side has won each of the last four meetings between the Western Conference foes.

D.C. United at LAFC (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

D.C. United’s west coast swing could already be deemed successful since it took an unexpected win from San Jose in Week 12.

The task becomes much harder for the Black and Red on Saturday, as they take on an LAFC side hungry to bounce back from a loss in Portland.

Carlos Vela comes into the matchup one goal behind Bradley Wright-Phillips, Gyasi Zardes and Josef Martinez in the Golden Boot race.