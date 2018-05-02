SBI MLS Team of the Month: Atlanta United

SBI MLS Team of the Month: Atlanta United

Uncategorized

SBI MLS Team of the Month: Atlanta United

Since slipping up in their opening match of the season, Atlanta United has gone on a rampage.

Unbeaten in their last seven, Atlanta United cruised through four of those matches in April, amassing a 3-0-1 record with plenty of goals behind it. Those results pushed Atlanta up the Eastern Conference table while also earning honors as SBI MLS Team of the Month.

Atlanta began the month with its most impressive result, battering Los Angeles FC, 5-0. A back-and-forth draw with a fellow contender in NYCFC soon followed before an impressive 2-0 road win over the LA Galaxy. SBI MLS Player of the Month Miguel Almiron and co. then took it to the Montreal Impact, bashing the Canadian side, 4-1, to close the month.

Atlanta United edged out Orlando City and Los Angeles FC for this month’s honors.

What did you think of Atlanta’s performance? Which result stood out to you?

Share your thoughts below.

, , Featured, MLS- Atlanta, SBI MLS Team of the Month, Uncategorized

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home